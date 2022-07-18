Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CAO Buys 1,058 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

