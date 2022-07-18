Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ) Insider Buys 651 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) insider Anna Dingley purchased 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,968.56 ($3,530.64).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Price Performance

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 454.50 ($5.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 497.62. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 408.50 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 732 ($8.71). The company has a market capitalization of £708.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.10.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

