Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ) Insider Buys 651 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) insider Anna Dingley purchased 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,968.56 ($3,530.64).
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Price Performance
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 454.50 ($5.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 497.62. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 408.50 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 732 ($8.71). The company has a market capitalization of £708.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.10.
About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust
