Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,148,281 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,148,281 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,442,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,530,925,602. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,831,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,565,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

