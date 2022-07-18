Insider Buying: Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Insider Purchases A$224,000.00 in Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Norris bought 5,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$224,000.00 ($151,351.35).

Sunstone Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Sunstone Metals alerts:

About Sunstone Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Bramaderos gold-copper porphyry concession covering 4,959 hectares located in Loja Province, southern Ecuador; and the El Palmar copper-gold porphyry project comprising 790 hectares situated in the Imbabura Province, northern Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.