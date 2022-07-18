Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Director Sells $119,472.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

