Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Director Sells $35,152.25 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $35,152.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Local Bounti Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of LOCL opened at $3.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 289.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 470,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter worth about $3,046,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

