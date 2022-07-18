Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Director Sells $35,152.25 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $35,152.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,857 shares in the company, valued at $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Local Bounti Stock Down 10.7 %
Shares of LOCL opened at $3.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
