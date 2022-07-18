Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 4,756 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.24. 945,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576,984. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.