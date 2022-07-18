Insight Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 973,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,452,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

