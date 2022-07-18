Insight Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 193,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 392,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 171,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.42. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,307. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.