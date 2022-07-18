Insight Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.45. 27,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

