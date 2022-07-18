Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 10,687 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 418,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 62,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BDEC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. 1,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

