Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR – Get Rating) by 798.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,863 shares during the period. AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000.

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDR remained flat at $24.26 on Monday. 2,076 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

