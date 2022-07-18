Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 41,098 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.95. 10,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.