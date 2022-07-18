Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,815 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 97,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.