Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. 525,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,327,652. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.