International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $138.13. 5,502,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2,345.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after buying an additional 333,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,132,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,237,000 after buying an additional 315,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.