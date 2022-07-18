Internxt Tops One Day Trading Volume of $208,259.00 (INXT)

Internxt (INXT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Internxt has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $208,259.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internxt coin can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00008616 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internxt has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internxt alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.67 or 1.00015533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Internxt Coin Profile

Internxt is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com.

Internxt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.