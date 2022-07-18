Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,236.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $79.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Intertek Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.8905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.