Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 271.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,161,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMN stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,115. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

