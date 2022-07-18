Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stake Lessened by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 1.7% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 3.73% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $95,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.84. 25,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $76.47.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
