Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 235,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. 124,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0286 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

