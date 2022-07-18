Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.19. 3,415,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.