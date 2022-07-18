Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

PSCU traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $69.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

