Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Investar by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Investar by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Investar Stock Up 0.6 %

ISTR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

