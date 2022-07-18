Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kilroy Realty (KRC)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/6/2022 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Kilroy Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $76.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Kilroy Realty is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

5/31/2022 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/25/2022 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.87. 706,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 738,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 639,450 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

