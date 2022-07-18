Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D) recently:

7/14/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/5/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.53 ($2.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/29/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.09 ($3.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/9/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.40 ($3.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/8/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.10 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/6/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/31/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/31/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/25/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.40 ($3.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/23/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.09 ($3.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €2.82 ($2.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €2.85 and a 200-day moving average of €2.68. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €2.22 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of €3.03 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

