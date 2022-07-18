iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.87. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 177,321 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQ. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

iQIYI Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $5,112,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 332.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Stories

