Iridium One Day Volume Hits $342.00 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Iridium has traded 98.3% higher against the dollar. One Iridium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Iridium has a market cap of $181,302.48 and $342.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00478357 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00020853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.
Iridium Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,118,576 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.
Iridium Coin Trading
