Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.