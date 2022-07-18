ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE IS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. 1,505,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,021. ironSource has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,824,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,195 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,879,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,503,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,522 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

