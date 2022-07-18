iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 492.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,511 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,037,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 80,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 312,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $57.82. 10,417,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79.

