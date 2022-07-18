iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

