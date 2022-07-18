iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 499.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $1,657,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IEV traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

