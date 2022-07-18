iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Down 31.6% in June

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
IMCV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.68. 19,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,979. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.
