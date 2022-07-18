iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Raised by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 20.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.08. 1,528,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

