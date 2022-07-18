iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 166,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $227.88. 16,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,059. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

