iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 221.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IWM stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.68. 953,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,196,371. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

