iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $175.75. 1,231,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,196,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

