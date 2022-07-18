iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.69 and a 200-day moving average of $426.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
