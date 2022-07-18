iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 371,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 95,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $390.13 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.18.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

