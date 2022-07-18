iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 590,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 85,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,873. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

