iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.38. 122,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
