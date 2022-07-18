Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 2.6 %

IVPAF stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.