Ixcoin (IXC) Price Reaches $0.0507 on Exchanges

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,270,238 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

