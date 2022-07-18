Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Update

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Izotropic Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. 5,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

