J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.49

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.