James R. Neal Sells 25,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $746,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XOMA Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of XOMA traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,299. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $297.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. XOMA had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of XOMA

XOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XOMA by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

