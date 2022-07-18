Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,736,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 2,570,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 667.8 days.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

OTCMKTS JAPAF remained flat at $16.77 on Monday. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Further Reading

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

