Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,736,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 2,570,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 667.8 days.
Japan Tobacco Price Performance
OTCMKTS JAPAF remained flat at $16.77 on Monday. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAF)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.