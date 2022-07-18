JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Trading Down 1.2 %

JELD stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.