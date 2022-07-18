John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the June 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BTO stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. 28,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,866. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.